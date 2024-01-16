SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former KELOLAND News Anchor and founder of Emily’s Hope Angela Kennecke was welcomed to KELOLAND News First@4 to speak about the dangers of fentanyl.

Following the death of her daughter Emily, Kennecke put her grief into action. Emily’s Hope is a a non-profit designed to remove the stigma of substance use disorder.

The organization partnered with The Link earlier this year to provide fentanyl test strips to local businesses, non-profits, and at events so the public can use them.

Emily’s Hope Art Auction is scheduled for Saturday, January 27 at Monick Yards.