Emily’s Hope honored at new Avera Addiction Care Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The new Avera Addiction Care Center in Sioux Falls is just days away from taking patients.

A young woman who lost her life to addiction is being remembered in the treatment center. KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke started the charity Emily’s Hope, after the overdose death of her daughter, Emily Groth in 2018.

Now Emily’s story and talent is preserved at the Avera Addiction Care Center, with Emily’s palette and paintbrushes on display. Members of Emily’s family and Emily’s Hope supporters are getting the chance to see them on display for the first time.

Emily’s Hope has committed $250,000 to go toward treatment at the new center. The money will offset insurance co-pays and even help patients with things like rent and utilities while they are in treatment.

Emily’s artwork will be on display during a fundraiser at the Washington Pavilion in 2020.