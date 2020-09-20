Emery woman celebrates 100th socially distant birthday

EMERY, S.D. (KELO) — An Emery, South Dakota woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday in a special way.

Alice Huber turned 100 years old on Friday. Because of COVID-19, the milestone was recognized with a small get-together with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. But the celebration didn’t stop there– the high school marching band stopped by during the homecoming parade to sing “Happy Birthday” to her.

Her niece, Jerri, told KELOLAND News that the local gas station even put her name up in lights.

Courtesy: Family of Alice Huber

Huber’s family says Alice still enjoys gardening at the home she has lived in for 70 years.