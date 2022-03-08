EMERY, S.D. (KELO) — Last week a historic home in Emery suffered severe damage in a fire. While the family starts the difficult process of trying to rebuild, they also have a warning for other parents. The fire risks that can come with decorative lights.

“It’s just hard to see, fire is such a weird thing,” Melissa Mentele said going through her son’s room.

It’s been nearly a week since a fire destroyed the upper level of Melissa Mentele’s home, killing three of their beloved pets.



“Our dog and two cats and Lukas lost everything. My son walked out that morning to school and walked in with the clothes on his back, he has nothing,” Mentele said.



The fire started in their teenage son’s bedroom.



“The lights started on fire right there, went up around the door with the LED lights, then there were lantern lights strung here [along the ceiling] and they just cratered all the way across, it looks like bullet holes where each bulb exploded,” Mentele said.

These decorative lanterns had hung in her son’s bedroom for more than a year, but were left on when he went to school that morning.



“My son feels terrible, he feels guilty, but I’m like it’s an accident, we had no idea,” Mentele said. “Everything was on its own breaker.”



Now she wants other parents to know the potential dangers that can come with using any kind of decorative lights in a child’s bedroom.



“I’ve never had buyers remorse more than I do on these. They were not worth it,” Mentele said.



“They seem like they’re harmless, but there is a risk to using them,” Mike Top with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said.



Top is Sioux Falls Fire Rescue’s Battalion Chief of Enforcement and Investigation; he says any kind of decorative lights need to be used with caution.

“Make sure the product is listed on UL or ETL because that means that product has been tested in a laboratory so it’s safe to use,” Top said. “There is a safe way to use them, follow the manufacturer instructions and make sure you’re not overloading a circuit.”

But most importantly, Top says any kind of decorative light, including Christmas lights, are designed to be used only while monitored.



“Treat them just like you would with cooking or a candle. It’s ok to use them if you’re in the room and awake. If you’re going away or going to sleep, unplug them, don’t use them,” Top said.



Nighttime use in kids’ bedrooms is what worries Mentele the most.



“It’s terrifying that all the advertisements are above beds,” Mentele said.



Today she’s grateful the fire in their home didn’t happen at night while her son was asleep in his room.



“Our whole room is destroyed,” Mentele said.



But she is still shaken by how fast a string of lights destroyed their home, belongings and pets.



“29 minutes. It was 29 minutes from the time the pop happened to us sitting in the back of an ambulance and our pets lying dead in our front yard,” Mentele said.

Their home was built in the late 1800s and is one of the oldest homes in Emery. The Mentele family does plan to repair the damage and preserve this piece of history but are doing so without the help of homeowners insurance.



A GoFundMe account was created to help the Mentele family replace some of their belongings and make those necessary repairs.