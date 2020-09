TEA, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND’s Kevin Kjergaard is at the scene of a multiple vehicle crash in Tea this morning. Emergency vehicles are still on the scene at the intersection of 271st Street and Sundowner Avenue, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Traffic is backed up going into Tea.

The South Dakota State Patrol and local emergency personnel are among the agencies which have responded.

This is a developing story. Check KELOLAND News for more information today.