SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet winter for Minnehaha County until today. The Minnehaha County Emergency Management Office is coordinating with agencies to ensure emergency service plans are in place.

“Right now, I’m coordinating with the city emergency manager, talking with the weather service to see about when the wind’s gonna start to pick up. That’s when things could start to get interesting,” said Gearman.

They also coordinate with the Minnehaha Sheriff’s Department, hospitals and other services. Last winter, the county assisted with a few rescues but have not seen any so far this time around.

“There was snow constantly and we did do a few rescues last year, but this year so far so good. We’re not in panic mode as far as this storm but we’ll see what happens when the wind picks up,” said Gearman.

As road conditions continue to change, Gearman said the best things you can do is be prepared.

“Some people have to travel, but just be ready to get stuck and be stranded in your car. Bring extra clothes, blankets, maybe a little food and make sure your cell phone charger is with you,” said Gearman.