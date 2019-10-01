Emergency manager: tornadoes may be key in getting FEMA assistance for Sept. storm damage

Three tornadoes did plenty of damage, but they may be the key to help Minnehaha County recover from September storms. On Tuesday, the Minnehaha County Commission unanimously approved a high winds and flooding disaster request for federal money. Some affected areas include a damaged bridge on 60th Street North, floods, washed out roads. Even though Minnehaha County is not a store, there are price tags all over.

“I’m curious how this cost compares to the cost you guys incurred in the spring,” Jean Bender, Minnehaha County Commmission chair, said.

“I think this will be slightly less. Slightly less. But, you know, unfortunately, we’re getting good at this,” Regan Smith, Sioux Falls Emergency Manager, said.

In his request for a disaster declaration, Minnehaha County Emergency Manager Jason Gearman says the county is still tallying the total damage costs from the fall storms. Sioux Falls alone is at more than $1 million.

“My initial estimate is we’ve got about 250 structures that were damaged to some degree. Whether they were just affected, or destroyed, and another 300+ homes that had tree damage,” Smith said.

Though the whole county is in rough shape, Sioux Falls’ extensive tornado damage may be the key to getting everyone help from FEMA.

“If it was just Minnehaha County rural, we might not have had enough to qualify for disaster declaration,” Gearman said.

Gearman says FEMA is currently working with the county to handle this spring’s flooding, and thanks everyone for their patience.

“FEMA is pretty strapped for personnel right now. So, they’re behind on this last one. So, with all the disasters that we’ve had in South Dakota and throughout the Midwest with all the flooding,” Gearman said.

The deadline to get the disaster to the state is October 7.