Emergency declared for Sioux Falls as of 10 p.m.; Demonstrators at Empire Mall after march through city

Updated at 11:35:

Sioux Falls say they have a substantial amount of video surveillance of the people committing crimes and will use that video to identify the people involved.

Even though this isn’t over yet, there is A LOT of video surveillance of those committing numerous crimes. We will identify those that committed the crimes and they will be held accountable for their actions. /713 — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) June 1, 2020

Updated at 11:24 p.m.:

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says they’re assisting with law enforcement in Sioux Falls tonight. The highway patrol says they will continue to help other agencies protect people and property as needed.

Updated at 10:46 p.m.:

Sioux Falls Police are sayings that things at the Empire Mall have cooled down. Police have had reports of businesses damaged, but are unable to confirm those reports at the moment. Sioux Falls Police say this is still a very fluid situation.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Updated at: 10:41:

Governor Noem has activated the National Guard to assist with the riots in Sioux Falls.

“South Dakota hoped for the best but prepared for the worst. We activated the National Guard the minute things turned violent in Sioux Falls,” said Governor Noem. “This is a specialized unit that is prepared for situations like this. We take protection of rights very seriously, including the right to peacefully protest, but rioting and looting will not be tolerated in South Dakota. Make no mistake, mob rule and violence do nothing to honor the memory of victims.”

We take protection of rights very seriously, including the right to peacefully protest. But rioting and looting will NOT be tolerated in South Dakota.



Make no mistake, mob rule and violence do nothing to honor the memory of victims. (2/3) — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 1, 2020

Mayor Paul TenHaken has issued a Declaration of Emergency for the city of Sioux Falls and a corresponding curfew that will begin at 10 p.m. Sunday and end on Monday at 7 a.m.

Mayor @paultenhaken has signed a Declaration of Emergency and a corresponding 10 p.m. curfew for the area bordered by 57th St on the south to 26th St on the north, Kiwanis Ave on the east and Interstate-29 on the west. The curfew will last until 7 a.m. https://t.co/fbrzgFb8N0 — City of Sioux Falls (@CitySiouxFalls) June 1, 2020

Sioux Falls Police are saying a large protest group ended up at the Empire Mall and some of them are throwing rocks at police officers. One officer was struck with a rock.

Big police presence at Empire Mall. We’re trying to stay at a safe distance while showing you what’s happening. #kelonews pic.twitter.com/t2HCf06uac — Brady Mallory (@KELOBrady) June 1, 2020

After Sunday evenings ‘March for George Floyd’ protest ended, demonstrators moved the march to 6th and Minnesota.