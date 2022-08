SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews have been called to an area near the Sioux Steel construction site in downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.

Here’s a look at the scene from the KELOLAND LiveCam at Falls Park.

Photos from KELOLAND News photographer

Photos from KELOLAND News photographer

View of the scene from Falls Park LiveCam

View of construction scene from Falls Park LiveCam

View of the scene from Falls Park LiveCam

View of the scene from Falls Park LiveCam

View of construction scene from Falls Park LiveCam

You can see lights from a fire truck through the fog. It appears a piece of equipment is lying on its side.

Our KELOLAND News crew is at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.