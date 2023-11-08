RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha County law enforcement blocked the highway out of Renner to traffic for a time Wednesday morning.

Our KELOLAND News crew was on the scene just south of Renner corner.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on North Cliff Avenue / Highway 115 near the intersection with East 85th Street. There were two people in the one vehicle involved in the crash; they were taken to a local hospital and their conditions are unknown as of 11:30 a.m.

Crash scene on North Cliff Avenue south of Renner

A deputy was posted at intersection of Highway 115 going south out of town as of 9:30 a.m.

Look for updates here online and on KELOLAND News as new details are confirmed.