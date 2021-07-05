Emergency crews respond to ATV rollover, snakebite in Pennington County

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to an all-terrain vehicle crash and a rattlesnake bite, on Saturday, July 3, and Friday, July 2, according to Pennington County Sheriff’s post on Facebook.

The ATV rollover was reported on Saturday morning on a back road. The person was pinned under the ATV. Emergency personnel un-pinned the person who was transported to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Photo from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The Rockerville, Keystone Ambulance, Pennington County Sheriff’s Dept, USFS LEO, and Pennington County Search and Rescue responded to the crash.

The sheriff’s office advised that people be aware of their surroundings after Rapid City medics responded to a rattlesnake bite on Friday night, July 2. The patient was recovering at a hospital, the Facebook post said.