SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fire trucks, ambulances, busses, police cars, and helicopters, you could see them all at the Sioux Falls airport Wednesday.

“Fire One, North Jaycee Lane for a training session airport crash,” a voice broadcast over the scanner.

Once every 3 years, first responders are put through their paces in a live drill.

“Today we had a simulated aircraft crash on the runway,” said Nate Rollins.

Rollins a senior firefighter with the South Dakota Air Guard Fire Department believes these exercises are the best way to prepare without a true emergency.

“In the real world this is what would happen, you would have everybody come in here so it’s really good to see how the agencies work together, communication and just figuring out where all the patients would go to hospital-wise, said Rollins.

Nursing students play the victims. Samantha Wiseman from SDSU volunteered for her assignment.

“So today I have a fractured clavicle and some really intense pain. I was hit by some debris in the crash,” said Wiseman.

Wiseman says taking part in today’s exercise makes her appreciate emergency medicine.

Organizers of the drill try to make it as realistic as possible, for instance, the people being transported by ambulance are actually going to Sanford and Avera where the drill continues.

“So it’s really important we go through the motions if there were an event and who is making the phone calls, who needs to coordinate the information between all the different groups so it’s really important to role play in a real-life event,” said Airport Director Dan Letellier.

He says a live drill is much better than sitting around a table and making plans but both are valuable ways to prepare.