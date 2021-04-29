Emergency crews on scene at crash near penitentiary in northern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have shut down a handful of intersections along North Drive following a crash and some sort of spill.

At this point, police are not letting traffic through.

Hazmat is handling the scene. There are skid loaders and dump trucks dropping dirt around the crash as part of the cleanup.

Police tell KELOLAND News the driver of a tanker trailer involved in the crash was taken to the hospital.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

We will continue to monitor the situation and will let you know if there are any updates.