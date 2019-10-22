Emergency crews in Custer took on challenges during snow storm

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — A snowstorm swept through part of Western KELOLAND Sunday night. In downtown Custer, the side of a building was ripped off by the wind, covering 4 parked cars in debris.

Around six Sunday night, authorities and first-responders were called to a building collapse at 6th and Mount Rushmore Road in Downtown Custer.

“When we got there, in fact, it wasn’t a building collapse, the hind of the side had come off. We did have four vehicles trapped underneath,” Emergency Services Director Mike Carter said.

There was no one inside the cars. Once fire departments from surrounding areas came in, they were able to evacuate people in these buildings, clear debris, and check for safety issues.

“We had a freak incident. No one projected for us to have winds that high. It looked like everything was going to go north of us but we did have some recorded gusts, neighborhood of 75 to 80 miles an hour. Almost anything can happen when you have winds like that,” Carter said.

Lieutenant Jeff Mcgraw said those winds and the snow caused some challenges.

“There was still snow that was blowing and swirling in the buildings so yeah it was a visual nightmare for a little while,” Lt. Mcgraw said.

However, they got the job done and no one was injured.

“We are very fortunate with that. We did close off Main Street until about midnight for the public’s safety but clean up ended up just about that time and what you see out there right now is basically what we left it with,” Carter said.

“I would say that we worked very well together. Search and Rescue, the Fire Department here in Custer, they got New Castle over here. Emergency Management Mike Carter, we work as a team and it makes everything go a lot safer,” Lt. Mcgraw said.

Flora’s Jewelry and Watches Store owns the building. They tell us they are talking with their insurance company to find out what to do next.