Emergency crews find bodies of two missing people in water off Farm Island

FARM ISLAND, S.D. (KELO) — The bodies of two missing people have been recovered from the water at Farm Island, near Pierre.

The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Farm Island around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of two missing people who were last seen fishing in the area.

Aerial UAVs and divers were called in to provide help with the search. The two bodies were found in the water a short time later.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time. Authorities continue to investigate.

