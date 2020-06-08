Emergency care center in Rapid City sees more people showing COVID-19 symptoms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City’s emergency care shelter for people who have nowhere else to go if they’re showing signs of COVID-19 opened on May 22. Since then, the number of people using the facility has increased.

With no events scheduled, the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center has taken on a new role.

“It’s a emergency shelter for those that are sick with nowhere to go.”

Inside you’ll find 100 beds.

“There are multiple different stages in the shelter. We have what’s called a tier two-stage which is for those who are sick with symptoms but have maybe not tested positive for COVID yet or tests are waiting. Then we have a staff area. Then we have an area in the shelter for those who have nowhere to go but they are COVID positive,” Calen Maningas, Liazon officer assisting with the shelter, said.

Since opening in May, the shelter’s helped dozens of people.

“That first week it ran about less than a half a dozen but then around May 29, May 30 that started to pick up a little bit. We’ve been running pretty solidly, pretty steady in that 13, 14 range,” Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City Communications, said.

The shelter is only temporary, it will tentatively be shutting down operations on June 26.

“But we’ll continue to monitor those numbers and see how the numbers flow and make determinations as we move forward,” Shoemaker said.

Here at the emergency shelter, staff from multiple agencies in the area will have about eight employees working at a time. And they are practicing safe health precautions by wearing proper PPE provided by the state and the Rapid City Emergency Management.

The emergency shelter is funded by multiple community organizations. The cost to run the facility is about $150,000.