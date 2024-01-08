OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Everyone on the Pine Ridge Reservation has a story.

Either someone close to them has been the victim of a violent crime, or they were the victim.

In some areas, it isn’t unusual to wake up to gunshots or breaking glass.

All week long KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek and Dan Santella will be bringing you stories from the Pine Ridge reservation about violence, safety worries and drugs, but also the hope that still exists.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll tell you about the emergency declaration from the Oglala Sioux tribe president and his call for more help from the federal government.