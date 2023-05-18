SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Emerald Ash Borer continues to spread in southeastern South Dakota.

On Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced EAB was confirmed in Baltic, which is in northern Minnehaha County. EAB has been found in three South Dakota counties: Lincoln, Minnehaha and Union.

“We all need to work together to slow the spread of EAB,” DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts said in a news release. “With the summer camping season here, firewood is the most common way EAB is moved from one location to another. Please follow the quarantine restrictions and buy it where you burn it!”

EAB was first found in the United States in 2002 and found in South Dakota in 2018.