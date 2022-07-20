BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The presence of the invasive, tree-killing Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) has been confirmed in Brandon, S.D. by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) Forest Health Team.

The EAB is also found in other areas of Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties.

“A group of ash trees showing common symptoms of an EAB infestation was discovered by a DANR forest health specialist working in Brandon,” said Marcus Warnke, DANR State Forester. “Upon inspection the presence of EAB larvae and adult exit holes were confirmed in one of the trees.”

EAB infestation is a death sentence to Ash trees, which must be treated every few years to keep the insects at bay. According to experts, Ash trees in infected areas are almost certain to be killed if left untreated.

The discovery of the EAB in Brandon was immediately reported to city officials, says a release from DANR.

“Brandon has been anticipating the arrival of EAB in the community,” said Bryan Read, Brandon City Administrator. “The infested trees were already marked for removal as part of our program to reduce the ash population.”

Common ways in which the insects are spread is through the moving of infested wood from one area to another. This includes firewood. Due to this, certain municipalities ban the movement of Ash wood during certain time periods.

For more information about EAB or to report a suspected sighting, click here.