Emerald Ash Borer confirmed near Canton

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — After first being confirmed in Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture has confirmed the Emerald Ash Borer has been discovered near Canton in Lincoln County.

The EAB was first confirmed in South Dakota in 2018. You can learn more about the EAB on KELOLAND’s special web page.

The SDDA has expanded the area subject to EAB quarantine regulations for Minneheha County and all of Lincoln and Turner counties. The regulations restrict movement of firewood and ash materials at all times.

The City of Canton is recommending ash trees in the quarantine area not to be pruned or removed unless necessary until after Labor Day. Residents should also consider treating ash trees that remain in good conditions.

The SDDA, South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension, and the City of Canton are hosting an online EAB workshop webinar on Thursday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

Questions regarding EAB in Canton should be submitted to cityhall@cantonsd.org or by calling (605) 987-2881.