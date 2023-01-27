PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — An emerald ash borer infestation has been discovered in Union County, according to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR).

The emerald ash borer infestation was found in the Dakota Dunes. The insect was also recently found in Sioux City.

DANR will be extending its Plant Pest Quarantine to include Union County. The quarantine now includes Minnehaha, Lincoln, Turner, and Union Counties.

These quarantines prohibit the movement of firewood and ash materials out of quarantined counties year-round. Movement of firewood from any hardwood species is also restricted.

The insect was found in three counties, Lincoln, Minnehaha, and Union, and within six communities Brandon, Canton, Crooks, Dakota Dunes, Sioux Falls, and Worthing.

“We all need to work together to slow the spread of EAB,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “Firewood is the most common way EAB is moved from one location to another. Please, follow the quarantine restrictions and buy it where you burn it!”

For more information on emerald ash borer infestations and how to report them, click here.