EmBe looking for new CEO

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — EmBe CEO Karen Lundquist is leaving her position.

The organization announced Wednesday Lundquist will be leaving in April.

According to a news release about the change, the Board of Directors has appointed Anne Rieck McFarland as Interim CEO of the Organization while it begins the process of locating and hiring the next CEO. She had previously served as the CEO of LifeScape.

“With a clear plan for interim leadership, our programming will continue to evolve to meet community need,” Alex Halbach, EmBe’s Board President, said in the release.

At this time, EmBe is meeting child care needs for those critical to the pandemic fight, both at EmBe facilities and in partnership with collaborators off-site.