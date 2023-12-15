SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The recent announcements regarding the closure of Apple Tree and other day care centers in Sioux Falls have far-reaching implications for families, children, and businesses.

One of those trying to help is Embe, a local non-profit that cares for school aged children and younger.

The staff at Embe say they knew this day was coming.

“We predicted this for quite awhile this is something I’ve been talking about for quite awhile,” Embe CEO Kerri Tietgen said.

Rigth now, EmBe takes care of close to 1,300 kids at various locations around the city and says it’ll do what it can to take some more.

“We can’t take them all, unfortunately, right now we can take about 60 ages 0-5, we could possibly find with the right staffing serve another 100 school-aged kids, but that’s leaving a good percentage of kids and families that aren’t supported,” Tietgen said.

Tietgen says it’s going to take a collaborative effort from the city and the state and perhaps private donors to find real solutions to this crisis.

“What Embe has been talking about is building a scholarship to support the middle-middle families that make more than child care assistance, but under $100,000, those families in the middle-middle, child care is no longer affordable,” Tietgen said.

Ashley Anderson and Andrew Baker both have kids here at Embe.

They say they feel for those parents who are scrambling now to find child care, so they want to be supportive.

“I think that’s our job is to be supportive, for us to worry about how it will affect us or affect my kids that would be really selfish of me as a member of this community,” Baker said.

“I think of myself what would I do in this situation; I mean if you can’t find a spot I think families are going to be pushed into some hard decisions, potentially one parent or the other leaving the workforce,” Anderson said.

“Which means that’s a thousand, two thousand parents that are struggling trying to figure out how to go to work at tomorrow,” Tietgen said.

Tietgen says Embe is available to speak with anyone interested in enrollment, open staff positions as well as supporting childcare can call 605-336-3660.