SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Instead of focusing on buying those last-minute gifts and wrapping presents in the week before Christmas, many Sioux Falls families and childcare workers are still hustling to figure out what to do after the closure of three Apple Tree Day care centers. Many other area day care centers are trying to help make the transition process as easy as possible in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“I just like that it’s different chaos every day and watching the kids grow and learn,” Embe downtown teacher Kiara Muilenburg said.

Muilenburg started applying for a job as a day care teacher more than three years ago and found out just how many centers were looking for workers.

“I applied at like three different day cares, I got all of them,” Muilenburg said.

She decided to work for Embe’s downtown location and has been growing her career there ever since.

“Originally just was an assistant and I got a lead position and as I’m getting my CDA get different positions and just move up,” Muilenburg said.

“We do invest in your future, so we offer tuition reimbursement if you go to school for something child care-related. We want those team members to be a part of our culture and love working with kids,” Bailey Sprinkel, the HR Talent Strategist at Embe said.

Embe is hosting a special day of walk-in interviews for those staff members impacted by the Apple Tree closures, but also for anyone interested in working with kids.

“We are hosting walk-in interviews this week Tuesday, December 19th from 11 am to 6 pm, we have our managers available, I’ll be available as well to answer any questions and get you in for an interview and get you started right away,” Sprinkel said.

Muilenburg says working in a daycare is not only a fun and rewarding job, but a critical job because working with kids all day gives other people a chance to do their important work too.

“We have some nurses, we have teachers, we have PAs,” Muilenburg said. “Everyone that is essential workers needs somebody to take care of their kids, so that also means like, we’re essential. We have to take care of everyone’s kids.”

Embe has 130 teachers in its two centers and another 72 staff members in its school-age after-school care programs with wages starting at $15 an hour. The organization’s enrollment numbers are shifting quickly as more families apply for care, but the nonprofit is working to hire as many people as possible to help accommodate more families.

If you can’t make it to Tuesday’s walk-in interviews, you can call Bailey Sprinkel at (605) 681-8346 to arrange to meet in person another time.