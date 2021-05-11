EmBe Dress for Success receives moving donation from Two Men and a Truck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We’re past Mother’s Day, but that isn’t stopping one moving company from making a difference to moms in need.

It’s a very moving day for Jennifer Hoesing and her team at EmBe’s Dress for Success.

“The team was really, really jumping for joy – literally, our here,” Hoesing said..

They’re receiving a large donation of women’s workwear from Two Men and a Truck.

“The donation is really going to meet the needs of women in this community,” Hoesing said.

Over the course of the last month, the moving company has had donation bins throughout Sioux Falls as a part of their ‘Movers for Moms’ clothing drive.

“Being a mom myself, and being a woman, it is nice to be able to give back to our community in ways that are going to make the most impact,” Drake said.

In that time, they collected over 5,000 articles. General Manager Angela Drake said the donations came from their partners, clients they helped moved, and people who stopped by their store.

“It was a really quick turnaround and amazing support from our community,” Drake said.

Items donated include shoes, long sleeve button up shirts – and a large supply of black pants in all sizes. But Hoesing says that it’s not just the quantity of items that counts but the quality of life they can provide.

“Dress for Success Sioux Falls is aimed at empowering women to be their best selves – just like everything we do at EmBe, and clothing is one real, visible way we do that,” Hoesing said.

“We just appreciate everything that EmBe and Dress for Success does to help women in our community and are just honored to support them,” Drake said.

Drake says that this is the most clothes they’ve collected for Movers for Moms’. Last year, they got less than half this year’s amount due to the COVID-19 pandemic.