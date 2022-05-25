SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A renovation project has wrapped up at Embe. Now the organization that aims to help women be successful is celebrating.

The women’s programming at EmBe impacts hundreds of women every year.

Now the organization has a newly renovated space to help serve its clients even better.

On Wednesday, they held an open house to show off the area.

“Just want people to be familiar and comfortable with this space so when they do come here for an appointment, they’re like ‘oh I’ve been here,’ and didn’t seem so bad, felt pretty comfortable, so it’s just a better way to start that relationship and journey,” executive director of women’s programming, Megan Bartel said.

This is the professional development center. There’s access to computers, printers and much more.

“A space for our coaches to meet with our clients, we can do mock interviews, we can do resumes, and we also want it to be a space people can hang out in,” Bartel said.

The renovated Dress for Success boutique gives clients a real shopping experience.

Katharine Korthase volunteers at EmBe and says this space will help give confidence to those who use it.

“I think it’s exciting to have such a wonderful facility, I think it feels like a boutique, it really provides clients that come in a wonderful opportunity to feel like they’re being able to shop around and get high quality for garments for their next job or interviews or everyday wear,” volunteer, Women’s leadership member, Katharine Korthase said.

Helping women get one step closer to success.

The open house is until 7:30 Wednesday night. Bartel says having the space downtown will hopefully help with accessibility.