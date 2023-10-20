SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you love Elvis there’s a concert in Sioux Falls Saturday night just for you.

A group of Elvis impersonators will be taking the stage at the Military Heritage Alliance and the money raised is going to a great cause.

Elvis impersonators come in all shapes and sizes… but they all sing with passion.

Zon Tran, who is a physical therapist by day, is an Elvis impersonator by night.

“Probably the thing I don’t like is how he moves, because he did it when he was in his teens and 20’s but for a 55-year-old to learn that that’s not fun and you know that because physical therapy comes in very handy,” Tran said.

“You should see him, last year he got so into it he fell back into the drum set and gets right up and starts going again the crowd was going nuts,” John Mogen of Mogen’s Heroes said.

Mogen will also being singing Elvis songs tomorrow night.

“He was a great singer and being a music teacher I recognize that,” Mogen said.

This is the second year for the Elvis concert. When the performers take the stage the fans love it, but they also love that the money raised is going to a good cause.

That cause is Midwest Honor Flight, the non-profit organization that flies veterans to Washington DC to see the war monuments and Arlington National Cemetery.

“The fact that the money goes to Midwest Honor Flight makes me, as a son of a WWII veteran, proud to be a part of it,” Mogen said.

Along with Elvis impersonators, there’ll be a special guest opening to kick off the concert.

“Johnny Cash used to open shows for Elvis back in the day so we are going to have a group who will play Johnny Cash music,” Tran said.

Music that strikes a chord with the fans and the veterans who benefit and fill these seats.

“I think we are going to try and keep this thing going, like a ’50s show maybe Buddy Holly next year, but a ’50s show works really well with the population; especially with the honor flight population,” Tran said.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with Elvis impersonators taking the stage at 7 pm. You can buy tickets at the door.