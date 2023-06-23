SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Elmwood recently became just the second golf course in South Dakota to be certified by Audubon International.

The organization encourages courses around the globe to minimize environmental harm during golf operations.

Elmwood Golf Course is a great place to unwind. It’s also a place where you can enjoy nature.

“We’re super proud that it’s the second course in South Dakota to get this. That’s very cool for us. I think it shows, we’ve got 27 holes, we’re taking up a lot of the city’s land here, and we’re using it to a good use,” assistant general manager of Sioux Falls Golf Cat Clark said.

To earn Audubon International’s certification, Elmwood added things like milkweed and birdhouses. You’ll also find plenty of natural prairie grass between the fairway.

“If you just take a step back and look at it, evaluate what you’re doing, you can host wildlife, you can create habitat for that on the golf course while limiting chemical use, while conserving water, while monitoring habitat conditions and environmental quality,” Elmwood Golf Course first assistant superintendent Steve VanderBeek said.

Now, employees here at Elmwood Gold Course can hang their hats on being more than just a place to play golf.

“It’s a great feather in our cap for the city and for Landscapes Golf Management because it shows that we’re more than a golf course,” Clark said.

Audubon International has certified golf courses in 34 different countries.