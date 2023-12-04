BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Every two years the Air Force hosts a friendly competition for crews to showcase their skills.

This year, Ellsworth’s 28th Bomb Wing performed exceptionally well throughout the competition.

Just like in combat… it takes teamwork to succeed in the Global Strike Challenge.

“The different aspects would be conventional munitions, the building of them and maintaining them. Then loading those munitions onto the aircraft and then operating the aircraft. Then our operators will put those bombs on target as well as part of the competition,” Squadron Commander Lieutenant Christopher Varnier said.

Major Erika Karls is new to Ellsworth but still led her group successfully.

“The Global Strike Challenge was really interesting because I actually got to be an instructor for an upgrading aircraft commander. So not only was the exercise a part of it, but getting to teach the next generation how to be an aircraft commander in a single ship mission led and he did great,” 37th Bomb Squadron Weapons Officer Erika Karls said.

The 28th Bomb Wing Performed very well at the Global Strike Challenge. They finished at the top in multiple categories and even took home the Fairchild Trophy, which is represented by the best bomb wing in the competition.

“That gives us an opportunity to study different countries’ tactics. Gets us back in our books about what our jet is capable of and what we’re capable of as either a single ship, two ship, or multi-ship,” Major Karls said.

“We had success in munitions and weapons loading and overall maintenance and then the overall bomb wing. You know, this competition just confirmed for us what we already knew, that we have the best bomb wing in Global Strike ergo the United States Air Force, ergo the world,” Lieutenant Varnier said.

Ellsworth Air Force Base looks to use this success as the next step as they continue to grow as a unit.