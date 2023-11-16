COLORADO AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO (KELO) — South Dakota’s Ellsworth Air Force Base’s (AFB) B-1B Lancer will do a flyover at the Air Force Academy (AFA) Falcon Stadium in Colorado on Saturday, November 18th.

Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B in flight

The 28th Bomb Wing B-1B Lancer will kick off the Air Force vs. University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels football game at 2:30 p.m. (MT).

The last regular season home game for the AFA Falcons has a special meaning for Ellsworth AFB according to the Ellsworth AFB public affairs. Ellsworth AFB is currently home to three of the original four squadrons that participated in the historic Doolittle Raid in the 1940s during WWII.

The 34th Bomb Squadron “Thunderbirds,” 37th Bomb Squadron “Tigers,” and the 89th

Attack Squadron “Marauders” are current squadrons at Ellsworth AFB.

The current U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent, Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, commanded the 34th Bomb Squadron from May 2002 to May 2004. Several base leaders graduated from the academy, including the current commanders of the 34th and 37th Bomb Squadrons.

The B-1B flyover is part of an approved training mission. Residents living near the event and the

surrounding community could experience an increased noise level related to the flyover.

For more information about the B-1 or Ellsworth Air Force Base, or call the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at (605) 385-5056.