SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An airman stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base plans to plead guilty to enticing a minor over the internet.

Back in 2021, a victim told authorities that Joshua Kahler had been sending her sexually explicit messages and pictures since she was 15 years old.

Authorities say the two used Discord and Snapchat.

During the investigation, another victim said she had received explicit messages from Kahler starting when she was 15.

Court documents say officials found several pictures of both of the victims on Kahler’s cell phones and other devices.

He faces a minimum sentence of 10 years behind bars.