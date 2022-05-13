BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Ellsworth Air Force Base is hosting its first air show in seven years. This weekend, people in Rapid City will see and hear a variety of aircraft.

Planes are already taking flight for this weekend’s air show. In less than 24 hours, this area will be filled with thousands of people.

“Today we are finishing final preparations, whether it be fly-by practice, ground-training events. Whether it’s insuring that we have our different ground displays and our booths open and ready to go. So everyone is doing final touches to have the air show begin tomorrow,” Joeseph Sheffield, 28th Bomb Wing Commander, said.

This year’s air show will have several different performances, including the Blue Angels.

“There is something for everybody. We have Army; we have Air Force. We have the Marines; we have the Navy all represented here. If they go into the STEM displays, there is going to be something that interests somebody. If they are interested in carnivals, this is like a carnival. If they are just interested in hanging out and being amongst people post COVID, come on out,” Tony Nishimura, Airshow Director, said.

This air show is particularly special because it marks 80 years of the Ellsworth Air Force Base, and 80 years since the Doolittle Raid.

This event took years of planning for the base. The airmen are excited to open up the gates and welcome the public to see what Ellsworth is all about.

“This is home for us. We live in the Black Hills. We appreciate all the support we normally get so we are trying to give back, and say, ‘Here is what we do,'” Sheffield said.

The Ellsworth Air Show begins tomorrow morning and runs through Sunday. Gates will open at 9 a.m. The base urges people to be aware of traffic and be patient.