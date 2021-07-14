Ellsworth Air Force conducting exercise today

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KELO) — Ellsworth Air Force will be conducting training exercises Wednesday.

The 28th Bomb Wings will be conducting an exercise to evaluate their ability to respond to a major fuel spill.

Residents near the base and in surrounding areas may hear announcements over an intercom system, sirens and response vehicles. Lakes and ponds may be dyed green in order to simulate fuel flow.

Motorists will be allowed to enter the Bismarck gate but there will be a detour via Twining Street and

George Drive.