Ellsworth Air Force Base team loads bombs for Global Strike Challenge competition

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KELO) — The Global Strike Challenge is underway at the Ellsworth Air Force Base. Tuesday the portion of the competition is bomb loading.

The Global Strike Challenge is the world’s premier bomber, Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, helicopter operations and security forces competition. For these four members, including Connor Borah, it’s not just a routine day.

“We do from time to time get to load on the line. Not a whole lot but usually its just our training through our monthly loads but this one is good event to showcase the best of the best being able to do it,” Borah said.

The crew members are evaluated on how well and how fast they are able to load the weapons into the jet. Ke-Asha, a first time Global Strike Challenge competitor, makes sure the loads are good to go before loading.

“It was exciting, it was a new opportunity, and it was challenging, but basically just rise to the occasion, and make sure you get the job done,” Adams said.

The bombs weigh 2,000 pounds each. Eight are loaded for the competition. Officials from the Global Strike Challenge Headquarters go to bomber bases across the country to assess the teams. They’ll announce the winner on November 20.

“Coming out on top, that would be perfect. It would be great, I mean that was the goal. But the overall experience helps with growth basically because you have those time standards and you want basically perfection and proficiency,” Adams, said.

Friendly competition gives this team a chance to improve.

“Of course the win is great but through this it has forced us to get a little bit more into the books to know our jobs a little bit better than we knew before,” Borah said.

There will be a winner’s ceremony at the Global Strike Command’s Headquarters in Barksdale, Louisiana, when the competition is finished in November. To stay updated on the competition you can check out their website.