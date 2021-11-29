Ellsworth Air Force Base command chief removed

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KELO) — The commander of the 28th Bomb Wing announced the removal of Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as the Bomb Wing command chief.

In a release sent Monday afternoon, Ellsworth Air Force Base officials say Deisch was removed due to “behavior that demonstrated a lack of respect, judgment and professionalism expected of a senior non-commissioned officer.”

“Inappropriate conduct undermines standards of good order and discipline,” said Col. Joseph Sheffield, 28th BW commander. “Based on the results of a thorough investigation, Chief Deisch’s removal was necessary to uphold these high standards. All Airmen should be treated with dignity and respect, and senior leaders should set the example for subordinates by exercising sound judgement and decision-making both on and off duty.”

The 28th BW command chief serves as the primary advisor to the commander on matters concerning the morale, welfare, warfighting effectiveness, operational utilization and professional development of nearly 3,200 enlisted Airmen who support the largest B-1 combat wing in the U.S. Air Force, according to the news release.