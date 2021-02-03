Ellsworth AFB’s B-1 Bomber will fly over at Super Bowl LV

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Three different Air Force Global Strike Command bombers, including Ellsworth Airforce Base’s B-1 Bomber, will head off to the 55th annual Super Bowl on Sunday. The South Dakota-based pilots will perform a flyover during the National Anthem.

The three aircrafts will take off from their bases on Super Bowl Sunday. They’ll meet in Tampa, Florida.

“We’re going to have a three-ship of bombers which is the first of its kind for a Super Bowl flyover. We’ve never had this before and we are going to make sure we have our timing shacked and we are going to fly over during the National Anthem,” Cpt. Abraham Morland said.

The bomber flyover will feature: the B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base, the B-2 Spirit from Whiteman, Missouri, and the B-52 Stratofortress from Minot, North Dakota.”

The nation will be watching as Captain Abraham Morland makes the flight.

“I’m actually more excited than nervous. For us flying over a certain area on time is something we train for regularly so I’m not nervous about being late or messing something up. I think I’m just more excited about the fact that I get to flyover the Super Bowl,” Cpt. Morland said.

Weapons Systems Officer, Major Michael Webster, says it will be a new and unique experience for him.

“It’s an incredible opportunity. I’m a huge football fan. There’s only been 55 Super Bowls and there haven’t been flyovers for all of them so it’s a select few number of people that have gotten to do this so being able to be a part of this is really incredible honor and I’m really excited for it,” Maj. Webster said.

All of the aircrafts will return to their bases following the flyover. This process serves as a demonstration to show the bombers’ ability to deploy anywhere in the world from the U.S.

“Lots of planning has gone into make it happen and make sure we are all going to be where we need to be and make sure it’s executed safely but also make sure that we look good,” Maj. Webster said.

Stay with KELOLAND News this Sunday as we will be airing the 55th Super Bowl events.