Ellsworth AFB plans to keep military working dogs healthy

ELLSWORTH AIRFORCE BASE, S.D. (KELO) — Dogs are often part of military teams working daily to keep us safe.

Monday, members of the 28th Bomb Wing Medical Group unveiled a remolded veterinary clinic. These important pups now have access to up-to-date exam rooms, a surgery room and new medical tools.

“So new x-ray machine, new ultra sound machine, the new surgery suite with all new surgery equipment so we are now state of the art facility that are able to provide that type of high quality care for both privately owned animals and military working dogs,” Capt. Casey Barwell said.

While these military dogs help keep the base safe, they also get deployed in a moments notice for members of the secret service.

“So the President of the United States, Vice President of the United States, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense,” Staff Sgt. Grace Daniels said.

Staff Sgt. Grace Daniels is the Kennel Master at Ellsworth and says it’s vital that the military dogs are healthy at all times.

“So having the veterinary staff at a moments notice saying, ‘Hey, I need to get on an airplane.’ They can come in and help give us a health certificate within 10 minutes and we are out the door,” Staff Sgt. Daniels said.

The renovations for the veterinary treatment facility are $3.2 million, which improves the quality of care for the military working dogs and the pets of the families who work here at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

“They save human lives so they are really an irreplaceable part of our military,” Capt. Barwell said.

The starting cost of a military working dog is about $42,000. Some can be worth as much as $90,000 to $100,000.