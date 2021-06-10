Ellsworth AFB has long history of welcoming new bombers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The B-21 Raider will become the newest generation in a long line of bombers that have been headquartered at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

The B-21 will eventually replace the B-1, which has been based at Ellsworth for more than 30 years.

Or news archives look back at Ellsworth’s nuclear fleet through the decades.

KELOLAND News flew along with an Ellsworth B-52 crew back in 1982 during a simulated bombing run over Wyoming. The eight-engine, jet-powered plane, known as the Stratofortress was first stationed at Ellsworth back in 1957. Ellsworth’s last B-52 left the base in 1986 to make way for its more versatile replacement.

The B-1B Lancer arrived at Ellsworth in 1987. The super-sonic plane, which could carry a large payload and fly at low-altitudes, became the backbone of America’s long-range bomber force. Ellsworth was home to the Air Force’s largest fleet of B-1’s back then, which also delivered a large economic payload to South Dakota.

“The B-1B program also has pumped $160-million dollars into Ellsworth Air Force Base and of course the surrounding area,” Gov. George Mickelson said in 1987.

That economic benefit included a boost to the local housing market as people connected to the B-1 program needed places to live. And Rapid City realtors were ready to help them find a home.

“There is some military people, some civilian people who decided they wanted to start buying before we do see a big impact,” a Rapid City realtor said in 1987.

Through the years, Ellsworth B-1’s have flown combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. The plane remains a high-profile aircraft decades after it first arrived in South Dakota. An Ellsworth B-1 took part in a flyover during this year’s Super Bowl.

The B-52 Stratofortress was built to last. Even though the plane was replaced by the B-1, some B-52’s are still flying missions today.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 