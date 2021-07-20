Elkton man arrested for burglary in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 29-year-old Elkton man is behind bars in connection with a burglary in Sioux Falls.

Police say the suspect broke into a home on the east side of the city around five Tuesday morning. Investigators say he had a gun with him and was looking for someone who was not in the home.

“We don’t know what the circumstances were surrounding why he was looking for this third party, but that 3rd party wasn’t there and he used the firearm to threaten the residents to try to find out where this other individual was at,” Sgt. Sean Kooistra with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

No one was hurt in the incident. Police arrested Anthony Pitts on charges of aggravated assault and burglary.