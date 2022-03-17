ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — An Elk Point man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for the production of child pornography.

Hector Paulin-Torres, 33, was indicted on March 1, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota. He then appeared before a judge on March 16, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The release states that around September 18, 2021, Paulin-Torres “knowingly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor female to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions,” with the intent to distribute.

If convicted, Paulin-Torres could face up to 30 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. He could also be under supervision for life and pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. He could also be ordered to pay restitution.

Homeland Security Investigation, the Elk Point Police Department, and the Vermillion Police Department are conducting an investigation, and the case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper.

Paulin-Torres is under the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial which has not been set yet.