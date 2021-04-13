Elite Casino Resorts to build $100 million resort in Grand Island, Nebraska

Grand Falls Casino near Larchwood, Iowa made a big announcement last week; it’s going to be expanding into another community.



Its parent company Elite Casino Resort is going to build a $100 million resort at Fonner Park in Grand Island, Nebraska.

“It’s going to be a nice destination resort,” Grand Falls Casino general manager Sharon Haselhoff said.

A 3D rendering depicts what people can expect to see if they visit the casino in Grand Island, Nebraska when it’s finally up and running.

A 116 room hotel with an indoor and outdoor pool, full service spa and salon. Plus it’ll feature four restaurants with the signature steakhouse on the top floor.

The casino in Grand Island is going to be very similar to Grand Falls Casino; similar in size and about the same number of slot machines, but it will be different.

Elite Casino Resorts partnered with Fonner Park that already features horse racing and betting and the Nebraska State Fair.

“So one side of the hotel you’ll have great views of the horse track and on the other side you’ll have great views for the State Fair,” Haselhoff said.

Haselhoff says it’s a four hour drive from Sioux Falls, but it’s a lot closer for KELOLAND viewers in the south central part of the state and believes the old addage, if you build it, they will come.

“I think so, I really do we spent the weekend down there and handed out over 7,500 t-shirts this past weekend and the community there was very excited and we saw some South Dakotans there for the races, so I think it’s going to be a great destination,” Haselhoff said.

Haselhoff says the new casino and resort should be up and running in 18 months, but they hope to have a temporary space for gambling later this year.