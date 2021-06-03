Eli Young Band, Aaron Watson, Trace Adkins to make appearances at South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three country music acts will be performing in Sioux Falls starting this summer. Organizers announced today that the Eli Young Band, Aaron Watson and Trace Adkins will be making appearances at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

“This announcement today is a very big deal because it finally allows us to bring on one of the major things we wanted to do out here is celebrate. Celebrate the military, celebrate the heritage and bring people together,” SD Military Heritage Alliance executive director, Brian Phelps said.

Tickets to the concerts will go on sale June 11th.

We’ll find out how three local organizations came together to make these concerts happen, Thursday night on KELOLAND News.