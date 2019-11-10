Elevator closure entering 5th month at Wind Cave park

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (AP) – An elevator problem preventing tours of Wind Cave in southwestern South Dakota is entering its fifth month.

The elevator that brings people down into the cave was shut down June 29 and remains closed.

Last week, Tom Farrell, chief of interpretation for Wind Cave National Park, said the park’s elevator service company said it was having problems getting parts and that delivery was still two weeks out.

The company, Thyssenkrupp, says the company is working to fix the elevator issues at Wind Cave, and “will return the elevators back to service when all necessary work has been completed.”

While the elevator is shut down, the park is losing visitors and revenue. Farrell says the park will have to absorb the revenue losses.

