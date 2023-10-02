Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — Elevate Rapid City hosted a Small Business Workshop this week.

It looks to invest, advance and empower businesses in the Black Hills.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The workshop focuses on social media, sales and the hiring process.

“You’re out there, you’re trying to get your business going, you’re working on things. We’re just here to be that resource and support to really help them to grow and to answer questions that they’re not sure of where to find the answers to.” Senior Economic Development Director Lori Frederick said.

Elevate provides experts on each topic for the workshops they host.

“As a brand new business who’s really trying to establish ourselves within the community, things such as legal actions for hiring employees, and marketing, stuff like that. Sales really drew me in.” Pine Haven Venue and Lodging GM Elissa Husfeldt said.

Around 16 different individuals are here representing 16 different small businesses, all trying to get that next step in their process of growing here in town.

“We like to keep it a little bit smaller, we want it to be more of an intimate setting so everybody has the opportunity to ask their questions and feel comfortable doing so. The feedback we are getting from them is, to do more.” Frederick said.

“Just the little bit I’ve learned this morning kind of gives me more confidence going into this new role and going forward with hiring new employees,” Husfeldt said.

Elevate wants those participating to share what they learn, to continue helping local startups and small businesses.

Elevate Rapid City is going to host more in-depth workshops for small businesses at the start of 2024.