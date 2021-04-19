Elevate Rapid City asks for public’s input on what businesses are needed in town

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — What new businesses, events and services do you want to see in Rapid City? That’s the question Elevate Rapid City wants you to answer.

The population is growing, and Elevate wants to recruit businesses that will make Rapid City even better.

“We’ve moved a lot of young families, teenagers and I think that we have some great stuff but it would be nice to have a lot more,” Angelica Wojtanowicz, Broker/Owner of Black Hills Realty, said.

Angelica Wojtanowicz with Black Hills Realty in Rapid City says the business has been very busy with clients moving to the area.

She appreciates that Elevate Rapid City is doing the survey and that nearly 2,000 people have already filled it out.

“It lets people know that they have a say number one, and number two that there is interest in Rapid City to grow,” Wojtanowicz said.

Matt Brunner Elevate’s Economic Development Director.

“Businesses are really interested in Rapid City, we’ve got almost 60 different companies that we’re actively working with and almost every one of those companies that’s some of the things they are talking about, believe it or not, is the quality of life. Quality of life goes back to what amenities and dining and retail you have,” Brunner said.

Depending on survey results, Brunner says this could mean reaching out to businesses that may be willing to expand or recruiting new companies to town.

“It just gives us a better picture of where some of our gaps may be and it allows us to talk with the existing business community to see if they can utilize this information to expand what they are already doing successfully,” Brunner said.

Whether you’re interested in restaurants, shops, or entertainment, Elevate wants to hear from you.

You can fill out the 10 question survey until April 28th.