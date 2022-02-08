SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students at one Sioux Falls Elementary school have a reason to celebrate.

From fall to winter, Anne Sullivan students ranked the 4th highest for growth in reading. But, they had the highest growth out of all the elementary schools in the area of math.

“Really excited about the math growth being number one because it’s really our students. We’ve done a lot of work this year with being able to persevere, and we’ve integrated leader in me, so students are working on how they can be a leader, where we work first and then play,” Ashley Allington, instructional coach, said.

Allington says she works with teachers about meeting students needs and how to strengthen their skills with visuals and hands on activities.