SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Elementary students are getting the chance to grow their own food, right in the heart of Sioux Falls.

Last spring, students from Eugene Field Elementary got the chance to plant their own garden plots just a block away from school at Iron Fox Farms. Now, they’re getting the chance to walk to the garden and harvest their produce, something they’ve been waiting on for a long time.

You can hear the excitement growing across the garden plots as fourth-grade students from Eugene Field elementary harvest the produce they planted this past spring.

Robbie Bosch, fourth-grade student: “You have to wait a long time for it to grow.”

Ariana Schumacher: “Is it worth the wait?”

Mason Randgaard, fourth-grade student: “Yes it’s definitely worth the wait, those green beans over there taste so good Robbie”.

Bosch: “I know they are so good.”

Schumacher: Does it taste better than the stuff you buy in the grocery store?

Randgaard: “100% because it’s all organic!”

“We are allowed to pick it and we are actually allowed to eat anything back there,” Malena Clemtson, a fourth-grade student, said.

This project was hosted by Iron Fox Farm, as a way to give young kids a chance to see where their food comes from and get excited about eating healthy produce.

“There’s a lot of research that shows the more that kids are involved and interacting with their food that they will be more interested and excited to try new foods or have a little bit more understanding of the foods that they are eating,” Megan Eisenbeis, co-owner of Iron Fox Farm and dietitian, said.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm and excitement, there’s a lot of fascination with things like worms or bugs that we haven’t seen before and that’s really rewarding too just to see how excited the students are,” Dan Vos, co-owner of Iron Fox Farm, said.

Getting their hands dirty and learning about some new foods along the way.

“Jalapenos aren’t that big I thought they were like bigger because in the movies they are like humongous,” Randgaard said.

“Learning about it and eating it,” Clemtson said.

“I learned that beets are very yummy,” Bosch said.

Many of these kids are hoping to plant more seeds in the future, whether it’s at school or at home.

“I want to do this again in the future so I can have some yummy vegetables and fruits,” Randgaard said.

Not only does Iron Fox Farms connect with students, but they also have other garden plots around the city where they grow produce to donate to different organizations in Sioux Falls.

If you would like to learn more about the farm or how you can get involved, you can find more information on the organization’s Facebook page.