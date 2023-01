RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)- Some students in Rapid City now have a job to do after meeting one of the police department’s newest members.

Students and staff at General Beadle Elementary met the newest member of the RCPD K9 Unit Monday.

Authorities say the Dutch Shepherd doesn’t have a name yet, so the kids have been tasked with choosing it.

The department will take their suggestions and announce the name on Friday.