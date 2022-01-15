Elementary school finds creative way to build a new music room

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — An elementary school in Yankton has gotten creative with regard to additional students and expansion.
Enrollment at Webster Grade School has been growing in recent years, and the school was in need of a new music classroom.
Students were gathering in their gymnasium for music class. But other students became a big part of the solution when the school board got creative.
“They decided, why not have our own kids build our little bucks and gazelles a building?” Melanie Ryken, Webster School Principal, said.