SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Electric vehicles will cruise into the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on Thursday.

The second annual Sioux Falls Area Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive is sponsored by local utility providers and the city of Sioux Falls.

“We get a lot of questions from our members about electric vehicles because it’s a newer technology. People are really curious about it,” said Ben Pierson with Sioux Valley Energy.

People will be able to check out different makes and models and talk to EV owners.

“Which is kind of nice to be able to talk to a real-life electric vehicle owner about the experience, how it goes for them,” Pierson said.

People who come to the event will even get the chance to test drive an electric vehicle.

“They’re really not available at dealerships really often, so it’s a good opportunity to do that,” Pierson said.

Pierson says EVs can be a good option for people who do a lot of local commuting.

“The range, obviously is an issue and the lack of public charges is an issue, but it does make sense for some people,” Pierson said.

The event is Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the east parking lot at the fairgrounds.

It’s free to attend.